Is TicketMaster Not Refunding Taylor Swift Fans?

A Taylor Swift fan was angry after finding out she lost her $700 VIP tickets at a show in England for tonight. The fan said Ticketmaster emailed her telling her she had been moved to an area of the venue where tickets are worth $175. She said Ticketmaster also refused to refund her the difference in the tickets. Ticketmaster said the venue had to move some seats because of last-minute production changes. They haven’t said if the woman or other fans would get a refund.

