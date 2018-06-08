Joe’s Need To Know News 6/8/18

The Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup for the first time in their history by coming back to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Alex Ovechkin won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. T.J. Oshie gets choked up talking about what winning the Stanley Cup means to his father, who is battling Alzheimer’s.

Everyone who visits a participating Taco Bell next Wednesday, June 13th between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 pm will get one free Doritos Locos Taco. It’s part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion. Taco Bell promised free tacos to all of America the first time that the road team “steals” a win from the home team during the finals. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court 110-102 during Game 3.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Jimmy John’s is now offering the JJ Gargantuan, a 2,190 calorie sub that exceed in caloric content what the US Government recommends most people should eat in one day. The 16-inch sub is a cardiologist’s nightmare because it’s crammed with turkey, roast beef, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, then topped with veggies, mayo, and oil and vinegar.

Country Time has offered to pay the fines of any children penalized for operating a lemonade stand without a permit. The company will cover fines or fees up to $300 per child and has allocated $60,000 for such fines and fees. According to their “Legal-ade” site, the child has to be 14 or younger and running a lemonade stand. The program runs through August

A newly engaged couple in Canada took their engagement photos with chicken nuggets. The bride-to-be loves chicken nuggets and wanted them to be in some of their engagement photos. She even wanted a shot of her engagement ring among several nuggets. The couple even took photos of them acting like they were welcoming a newborn child, but were actually holding a box of chicken nuggets. The couple said they will have a nugget bar at their wedding.

