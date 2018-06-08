Entertainment News
Chrissy Teigen And Other Celebs React To Anthony Bourdain’s Death

CNN Host and Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain has died. CNN broke the sad news, saying that Bourdain, the 61-year-old host of “Parts Unknown,” was found dead from a reported suicide in his Strasbourg, France, hotel room. He had been working on an upcoming segment for his show.

Bourdain’s death has left his fans reeling and many celebrities have taken to social media to share heart-tugging tributes to Bourdain and messages on the importance of treating mental illness and suicidal feelings. See the tweets below:

