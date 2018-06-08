CNN Host & Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Dead At 61

Sad news to report. Host of CNN’s Parts Unknown Anthony Bourdain committed suicide, CNN.com reports. This morning, his body was found in his hotel room in France by friend and celebrity chef Eric Ripert. He was reportedly on location filming the CNN show.

Bourdain was 61 years old.

CNN.com said in a statement, “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain was born in New York City and raised in New Jersey. In 1978, he graduated from the Culinary Institute of America. He would go on to write New York Times bestselling books and by 2002 he landed his own television show on the Food Network, called A Cook’s Tour, which aired from 2002 to 2003. His second show, No Reservations, which aired from 2005 to 2012, was nominated for an Emmy. He also had the show The Layover for the Travel Channel from 2011 to 2013.

In 2013, Bourdain landed Parts Unknown, which he was reportedly filming in France when he committed suicide.

The host is also known for his down-to-earth interviews, especially with President Barack Obama who he interviewed in 2016 in Vietnam. Bourdain once said about the interview, “I’ve never seen a guy enjoy a cold beer on a little plastic stool more than President Obama.”

Watch a clip of the interview below:

TMZ reports that Bourdain hung himself.

This is the second high-profile suicide this week. Designer Kate Spade committed suicide on June 5.

