Some baseball fans might have found the girl of their dreams thanks to a viral clip.

Gabby DiMarco was at a San Diego Padres game as a fan when a foul ball was hit in her direction.

Then, in a move some guys might consider fate, the baseball landed right in Gabby’s beer. After geeking out over the chances, Gabby did something that had folks on the edge of their seat.

She chugged her beer with the baseball still in it.

Beer — and baseball — served to your seat at @Padres games 🍺⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zCh3HjeUyD — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) June 6, 2018

A star was born and many guys were hit with cupid’s arrow.

Welp found my future wife — Jeb! (@JebKenney) June 6, 2018

Anybody know her @ ? Asking for a friend 😍😍🖤🖤 — hektor (@hectorbass) June 6, 2018

Here’s another angle for the thirsty…

When the baseball lands in your beer cup in front of everyone…you chug it! Good call @Mudcat55! ⚾️🍻(via Gabby) #Padres pic.twitter.com/f4AfjO96sH — 973 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 6, 2018

“It bounced from behind me,” Gabby told MLB.com. “I wasn’t trying to catch it at all, and it landed in my cup.”

Here’s more pics of Gabby for people already working on their wedding vowels.

Please no pictures A post shared by Gabrielle DiMarco (@gabbylucille) on Jul 30, 2016 at 12:23pm PDT

Also, more with her and beer…

Mama loves her beer 🍺 A post shared by Gabrielle DiMarco (@gabbylucille) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Inspired?

Swipe through for the hilarious love declarations Gabby’s already gotten!

Guys Are Thirsty Over This Woman Who Caught A Baseball With Her Beer Then Chugged It was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: