Post Malone Just Got THIS Phrase Tattooed Smack Dab In The Middle Of His Face

This sure isn't the singer's first face tattoo

Fetty Wap and Post Malone In Indianapolis

Source: Troy Schieman / Troy Schieman

Post Malone is rocking some fresh new ink on his face, and though me might not all be cut out for face tattoos, you gotta admit….this one is something we can all relate to.

In an Instagram post uploaded by photographer Adam Degross, the “Rockstar” singer is seen with the word “Always” under his right eye. The same photographer later revealed the final look, which includes “Tired” written under Malone’s left eye. The work was done by Chad Rowe of Underdogs Tattoo Gallery.

Other tats Post has adorned his face with include the words “Stay Away” above his right eyebrow, along with a sword, a smiley face, barbed wire, and a Playboy bunny.

Shoutout to Post Malone on commitment with his new tattoo. And for the rest of us with day jobs who can’t go tattooing how tired we are on the bags under our eyes, you can always buy a graphic tee or something….

Post Malone Just Got THIS Phrase Tattooed Smack Dab In The Middle Of His Face was originally published on globalgrind.com

