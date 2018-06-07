Mandy Moore Says Her Ex Wilmer Valderrama Lied About Taking Her Virginity

Back in 2006, Wilmer Valderrama told Howard Stern that he took his then-teen girlfriend Mandy Moore’s virginity while he dated her in 2001 to 2002, causing Moore to call him out for lying.

Now, more than 10 years later, the actress and singer is once again setting the record straight about her past relationship with Valderrama. During a SiriusXM interview with Stern on Wednesday, Moore said “he did not” take her virginity.

“I dated him when I was 16 and 17,” she said. “I love him and I still love him, and he’s a very good friend and that’s why I was so shocked by it because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him, it was so uncharacteristic.”

“I met him at a photo shoot for like, some teen magazine, literally, when I was 15? 15! I was [pretty innocent!]” she continued. “Again, never French kissed a boy. He was like my first real true boyfriend. [But] he did not [take my virginity].”

Moore went on to say that even though the moment was hurtful, she has “moved past it now.”

“I moved past it now. I mean, this was like 2005 or something? We’re not that close, but we’re friendly. We have some mutual friends so yeah, we’ll see each other around every now and then. He came to my house a couple months ago, I had some friends over. I think he was [genuinely bummed about what happened] too. He’s a good guy, he really is.”

