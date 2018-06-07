The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Mandy Moore Says Wilmer Valderrama LIED About Taking Her Virginity

Leave a comment

Mandy Moore admits feeling ‘hurt’ when her ex Wilmer Valderrama publicly claimed he he took Mandy’s virginity. The “This Is Us” star dated the “That ’70s Show” alum from 2000-02 when she was in her mid-teens. Years after the former pair split, Valderrama told radio host Howard Stern “the sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn’t like warm apple pie.” That same year, Mandy told Elle that Valderrama’s comments were “utterly tacky, not even true, and it hurt my feelings because I like him.” Now, more than 10 years later, the actress and singer is once again setting the record straight about her past relationship with Valderrama, with whom she is on good terms. In an interview with Stern on Wednesday, Mandy said “he did not” take her virginity. She said: “not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him — it was so uncharacteristic.”

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 days ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 month ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 4 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 5 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 6 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 7 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 7 months ago
11.17.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close