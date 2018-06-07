Mandy Moore Says Wilmer Valderrama LIED About Taking Her Virginity

Mandy Moore admits feeling ‘hurt’ when her ex Wilmer Valderrama publicly claimed he he took Mandy’s virginity. The “This Is Us” star dated the “That ’70s Show” alum from 2000-02 when she was in her mid-teens. Years after the former pair split, Valderrama told radio host Howard Stern “the sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn’t like warm apple pie.” That same year, Mandy told Elle that Valderrama’s comments were “utterly tacky, not even true, and it hurt my feelings because I like him.” Now, more than 10 years later, the actress and singer is once again setting the record straight about her past relationship with Valderrama, with whom she is on good terms. In an interview with Stern on Wednesday, Mandy said “he did not” take her virginity. She said: “not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him — it was so uncharacteristic.”

