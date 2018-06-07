Chris Rock Doesn’t Want The Obama’s To Have A Netflix Show

Chris Rock seems to be disappointed with Barack and Michelle Obama’s new deal to produce for Netflix. The actor/comedian says, “I don’t want to live in a world where President Obama is worried about his Rotten Tomatoes score. “I want him above that at all times. Make your money, but I don’t want [him] to be involved with that.” When pressed, though, Rock does offer one piece of showbiz advice to the former first couple. “I’d just send them over to Donald Glover. That’s what I’d do.”

