Joe’s Need To Know News 6/7/18

NBA FINALS: Kevin Durant scored 43 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night to move within a victory of a sweep. Game 4 is Friday night. In NBA playoff history, teams down 3-0 are 0-131.

NHL Stanley Cup Finals: The Capitals try to win the Stanley cup when they take their 3-1 game lead into game 5 vs. The Vegas Golden Knights tonight. A California woman chugged her cup of beer after a foul ball landed in it while attending a San Diego Padres-Atlanta Braves game this week. The woman said she was trying to catch the foul ball, but it bounced behind her. When she turned around, the ball landed in her cup. She decided to down the beer in one take with the ball still inside.

The @GoldenKnights have a tall task ahead of them, but they're ready for the challenge. Stats via @SAPSports. https://t.co/3mFksIgEOU pic.twitter.com/9O9zc7yKPm — NHL (@NHL) June 7, 2018

A high school teacher in Pennsylvania was fired for accepting bribes from students in exchange for better grades. School officials said they removed the teacher from the classroom immediately after hearing about the bribes. They didn’t say what the teacher was given or how many students are involved. The school is still looking into the incident.

Philly teacher accused of taking bribes from students in exchange for good grades: https://t.co/wUdkVOAcYZ pic.twitter.com/f5lkIudu2f — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) June 6, 2018

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: