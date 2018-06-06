Entertainment News
Watch Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Trailer

The age-old tale gets an update via Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper … singing?! That’s the premise with he and Lady Gaga‘s upcoming new movie, A Star Is Born. Cooper directed the film as well as co-wrote the screenplay. The music-driven film features Gaga and Cooper as a power-couple that finds their careers on opposite ends of the spectrum once they get together.

Cooper’s Jackson Maine character discovers and falls in love with the struggling artist Ally, played by Gaga. As her star rises, he begins to struggle with an ongoing battle with his internal demons. Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott co-star in the pic, which hits theaters in the brunt of awards season October 5.

