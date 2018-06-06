Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

’13 Reasons Why’ Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix

Season 3 is expected to air in 2019

Leave a comment
13 Reasons Why

Source: Beth Dubber / Netflix

If you’ve already finished the explosive second season of 13 Reasons Why and wondered what’s going to happen next, fear not because guess what? Season three is on the way!

Netflix has renewed the popular teen drama series for a 13-episode third year (junior year?) to arrive in 2019. You can watch the teaser below.

There will be a slight twist though. Katherine Langford, who played Hannah Baker in the first two seasons will not be returning for a third season. Without spoiling anything for those who haven’t seen it, let’s just say there finally was peace after her death in season one. But fans went through A LOT to get there.

“I think 13 Reasons Why will always be an important part of my life. It was the first job I ever had,” she said, adding that she planned to maintain her connection with the show’s fans “even if it’s in a small capacity, on social media.”

’13 Reasons Why’ Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 month ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 4 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 5 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 6 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 7 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 7 months ago
11.17.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close