WATCH: Bumblebee Is Back And With His Own Movie

Everybody’s favorite yellow VW Autobot is back! That’s right, I’m talking about Bumblebee and this time he has own movie!

The trailer for the movie dropped Monday morning. Based on the trailer, the movie is set in California in the 1980s, and stars Hailee Steinfeld’s who character finds Bumblebee in a trash heap and the two bond while going on adventures. Plus, there’s a brief appearance from Starscream.

You can check out trailer above and remember that Bumblebee hits theaters in December.

