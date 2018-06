Katy Perry’s assistant Tamra recently save her dog Nugget’s life. Nugget ended up jumping and fell off the bed. She became unresponsive, so the assistant gave her CPR and brought Nugget back to life. The dog blacked out for three minutes, according to Perry, before she came to again. Katy brought Nugget to the vet after the incident and got and IV and an X-ray.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: