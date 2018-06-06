Joe’s Need To Know News 6/6/18

Several Philadelphia Eagles players lashed out at Fox News yesterday after the network pictured them and teammates kneeling in prayer for a segment about President Trump’s decision to disinvite the Super Bowl champions from a scheduled visit to the White House. Trump is at odds with the NFL over some players refusing to stand during the national anthem. According to a White House reporter for Politico.com: last Thursday, the Eagles submitted 70+ names to attend. On Friday The Eagles tried to reschedule The event for days when POTUS was gonna be in Singapore. On Monday, they said the group avail on pre-planned date would be TWO or THREE players + owner + MASCOT.

FOX News uses pictures of Eagles players praying to make it seem like they were kneeling during the National Anthem https://t.co/wMthmqfvGq — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) June 5, 2018

A Minnesota woman’s obituary reads…. the “world is a better place without her.” The obituary started out with where she was born, how many kids she had before taking an odd twist. It then reads: “In 1962, Kathleen became pregnant by her husband’s brother and moved to California. She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay, who were then raised by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk.” The obituary ended with: “She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay and they understand that this world is a better place without her.”

Minnesota woman's obit takes dark turn over long-ago extra-marital affair: 'She will not be missed' https://t.co/PTTHLGHY7C pic.twitter.com/HgE2Fcyjnd — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 5, 2018

The International House Of Pancakes announced on Twitter they are changing their name. IHOP tweeted the “P” in its name would be flipping to a “B”, The company said what the “B” stands for will be revealed on Monday June 11th. When one Twitter user guessed the new letter stood for “breakfast”, the restaurant replied, “Nice try, keep guessing.” Earlier this year, IHOP closed 30 to 40 existing restaurants, while opening 55-75 new ones.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

McDonald’s will roll out self-order kiosks to 1,000 stores every quarter for the next two years. The kiosks were already in roughly 3,500 US McDonald’s restaurants as of March, or about one-fourth of its domestic stores. They will be in about half of US restaurants by the end of 2018 and in all stores by 2020. McDonald’s locations in Australia, Canada, and the UK are even further along in kiosk usage… McDonald’s and other restaurant companies are wrangling with rising labor costs in the US as minimum wage hikes take effect in markets around the country.

