Ariana Grande Has PTSD From Manchester Concert Bombing

Ariana Grande says she suffers from PTSD from the bombing at her concert in Manchester that killed 22 people last May. In a recent interview for British Vogue, she said, “It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it’s a real thing. I’ve always had anxiety but when I got home from tour it was the most severe I think it’s ever been. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well.” Ariana doesn’t think she’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry, but says passage of time as helped.

