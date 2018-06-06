The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Ariana Grande Has PTSD From Manchester Concert Bombing

Leave a comment

Ariana Grande says she suffers from PTSD from the bombing at her concert in Manchester that killed 22 people last May. In a recent interview for British Vogue, she said, “It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it’s a real thing. I’ve always had anxiety but when I got home from tour it was the most severe I think it’s ever been. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well.” Ariana doesn’t think she’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry, but says passage of time as helped.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 month ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 4 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 5 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 6 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 7 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 7 months ago
11.17.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close