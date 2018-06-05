Joe's Need To Know News
Home > Joe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News 6/5/18

Leave a comment

The Washington Capitals are one win from their first NHL championship after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 6-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena on Monday. Game 5 is at Vegas on Thursday.

Serena Williams pulled out of the French Open because of a chest muscle injury shortly before she was supposed to play Maria Sharapova in the fourth round.

It’s now illegal to take a shower and do a load of laundry in the same day because you’ll exceed your “ration” of water. One recent bill establishes a “governing body” to oversee all water suppliers, both private and public, and will require extensive paperwork from those utility companies. Another bill limits on indoor water usage for every person in California, and the amount allowed will decrease even further over the next 12-years. The state says the bills were passed the help the state be better prepared for future droughts and the effects of climate change.

Residents of Kentucky say there is no doubt in their minds that Bigfoot lives in their state. An inaugural Wildman Days festival, focused on the creature also called Sasquatch was held over the weekend. One man who attended the event said he has seen a Sasquatch several times, heard them growl and whoop, and even had rocks thrown at him by a creature to warn him to stay clear. And many people have reported seeing sasquatch-like creatures, or finding other evidence including footprints but no bodies have been found.

Uber fired a driver in Houston after he was caught on camera asking a passenger for sex.

A baby’s first word was “Alexa.” The baby from Great Britain was trying to activate Amazon’s virtual assistant according to his parents. The child was introduced to the device when he was an infant at his grandparents’ home.The baby boy first heard his parents ask Alexa for help and soon began saying “Alexa.”

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News.

Let’s  Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

 

alex , joe , joesneedtoknownews , podcast

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 21 hours ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 month ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 4 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 5 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 6 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 6 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 7 months ago
11.17.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close