Joe’s Need To Know News 6/5/18

The Washington Capitals are one win from their first NHL championship after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 6-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena on Monday. Game 5 is at Vegas on Thursday.

Serena Williams pulled out of the French Open because of a chest muscle injury shortly before she was supposed to play Maria Sharapova in the fourth round.

It’s now illegal to take a shower and do a load of laundry in the same day because you’ll exceed your “ration” of water. One recent bill establishes a “governing body” to oversee all water suppliers, both private and public, and will require extensive paperwork from those utility companies. Another bill limits on indoor water usage for every person in California, and the amount allowed will decrease even further over the next 12-years. The state says the bills were passed the help the state be better prepared for future droughts and the effects of climate change.

Residents of Kentucky say there is no doubt in their minds that Bigfoot lives in their state. An inaugural Wildman Days festival, focused on the creature also called Sasquatch was held over the weekend. One man who attended the event said he has seen a Sasquatch several times, heard them growl and whoop, and even had rocks thrown at him by a creature to warn him to stay clear. And many people have reported seeing sasquatch-like creatures, or finding other evidence including footprints but no bodies have been found.

Uber fired a driver in Houston after he was caught on camera asking a passenger for sex.

A baby’s first word was “Alexa.” The baby from Great Britain was trying to activate Amazon’s virtual assistant according to his parents. The child was introduced to the device when he was an infant at his grandparents’ home.The baby boy first heard his parents ask Alexa for help and soon began saying “Alexa.”

