Director Woody Allen Says, “I Should Be The Poster Boy Of The #MeToo Movement”

Director Woody Allen said he should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement. REMINDER: Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow alleges he sexually abused her when she was a child. Yet, while speaking to an Argentine journalist in an interview that was broadcast on the Argentinian news program, Allen was expressing mixed feelings about the movement when he noted, “I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement. Because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one—big ones, famous ones, ones starting out—have ever ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I’ve always had a wonderful record with them.” Allen also addressed the fact that Dylan’s allegations have been making headlines again since the movement started. He added that he is “a big advocate” of the #MeToo movement, but that “what bothers me is that I get linked with them. People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse and abuse and abuse— and I, who was only accused by one woman in a child custody case which was looked at and proven to be untrue, I get lumped in with these people.”

