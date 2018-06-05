Rapper Riff-Raff’s Team Says, “He Didn’t Rape Anyone. Accuser Is Lying.”

Yesterday we told you about Houston rapper Riff-Raff getting accused of rape, and having shows cancelled. Yesterday a member of his team sent us a DM and said: “It’s all a Facebook lie. She decided to party and leave her boyfriend, and then she went home and got heat for it. Now she’s feeling ashamed by her boyfriend and friends for having fun. These were her choices she made THEN she decided to say an artist she went to a party with “raped” her and lied on a Facebook post. It isn’t rape, it’s false, and It’s not fair to the artist or to ACTUAL Rape victims who ACTUALLY get raped. NOT COOL to lie about rape. Don’t believe lies. You have the truth now.”

