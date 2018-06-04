Entertainment News
Alexandra Daddario Sets The Record Straight About Her Relationship With Zac Efron

Baywatch Australian Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Don Arnold / Getty

It’s been a season of romance rumors, and some fans are disappointed to learn that former Baywatch co-stars, Alexandra Daddario and Zac Efron are not dating.

Daddario, denied dating Efron on Friday, telling People at a Kleenex Wet Wipes launch party, “We’re very good friends. Zac and I’ve worked together, and we’re very good friends.”

Since they played each other’s love interest in the film, Baywatch, the two have formed a good friendship, being seen hanging out together and commenting on each other’s Instagram pages. In fact, on March 16th, Efron posted a tribute to the actress on his Instagram page for her birthday.

Nevertheless, for the time being it’s all friendship between these two.

SOURCE: People | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

