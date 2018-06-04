Sophia Richie Dumps Scott Disick

Sofia Richie broke up with Scott Disick after he cheated on her. Sources say the reality star cheated on her in Miami. She found out and told her father Lionel Richie who said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Disick. Lionel thinks Scott extremely toxic for her. The sources add that the couple were still technically together when he was spotted with another girl at Kanye West‘s listening party for his new album in Wyoming last week.

