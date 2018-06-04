Houston Rapper Riff-Raff Accused Of Rape

Rapper RiFF RAFF has been accused of rape from an Australian woman, which lead to the cancellation of his tour across New Zealand and Australia. The woman, who’s 19-years-old, went on Facebook to say she was raped “by a man whose stage name is ‘RiFF RAFF.’” She said, “I was offered a shot from a vodka bottle that was sitting on the table. I took the shot, it was syrup and I immediately asked what it was. RiFF RAFF and his support act told me that it was codeine and started laughing. I don’t remember anything from that point”. The woman then went on to say, “Another girl who had been backstage with me said that I had been coerced to get in to a car with riff raff and his support act. I woke up as Riff raff was getting off of me and getting in to the shower. I crawled truly, on all fours, out of the hotel room and managed to get outside where I booked a taxi who wouldn’t take me because I was “too drunk.” She ended the post with, “If you are planning on attending the riff raff show at the corner next week I urge you to reconsider.” The booking agency Audiopaxx who is responsible for booking RiFF RAFF in Australia and New Zealand responded to the accusation with a statement saying, “We have been made aware of allegations made against Houston rapper Riff Raff. Audiopaxx takes these matters seriously and does not condone any of this alleged behavior. In light of this, we have spoken to his management team and the scheduled tour of Australia and New Zealand has been cancelled, effective immediately.”

