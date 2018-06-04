Joe’s Need To Know News 6/4/18

Joe's Need To Know News
One of Guatemala’s most active volcanoes erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock Sunday, killing at least 6 people and injuring 20 others.

The Golden State Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in Oakland, Calif. Game 3 is Wednesday in Cleveland.

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals to take a two games to one lead. Game 4 is tonight in Washington. 

Buffalo Wild Wings became a victim of Twitter hacking over the weekend. Its official Twitter page posted several racist and vulgar tweets Friday night, which were up for about 20 minutes before somebody realized and got them deleted. Some of the hacked tweets contained hateful comments including the n-word, while another claimed the restaurant’s secret wings recipe contained a male bodily fluid. A page administrator took back control of the site and deleted the nasty tweets, but screenshots went viral. During the hack, a photo of a man covering up half of his face was posted. He may be the culprit.

A person was accidentally shot at a Denver nightclub when an off-duty FBI agent’s gun fell out of his holster, and fired. The agent performed a backflip on the dance floor, causing the gun to fall out. When he went to pick the gun up, it accidentally fired and hit a man in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be fine. The FBI is investigating the incident.

Should she dump her boyfriend?  A girl posted a picture of her boyfriend eating a Kit Kat without breaking it first and posted it on Twitter. Apparently he never ate a Kit Kat before so he just too a bite across all four rows without realizing he was supposed to break off a piece. Twitter users ended up telling the girl that she needs to break up with her boyfriend for eating the Kit Kat wrong. 

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News.

