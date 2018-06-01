Joe's Need To Know News
Joe’s Need To Know News 6/1/18

-The Warriors beat the Cavilers in OT. Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors survived a 51 point performance by LeBron James to beat Cleveland 124-114 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. Game 2 is Sunday night back at Oracle Arena.

-Today is National Doughnut Day. Here are some donut deals and offers. At Dunkin’ Donuts buy any beverage and get a free classic doughnut. Krispy Kreme: Get one free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary, Edible Arrangements: Free “Edible Donut”, Papa John’s: Get free doughnut holes with the purchase of two pizzas. Online only deal. use promo code “DONUT” when checking out. Walmart: Get one free doughnut, no purchase necessary.

We all make fun of Liv The Web Girl when she say’s she can sing. But this dog can really sing like he does opera. 

A Florida man needed medical assistance after a cockroach laid an egg in his ear. The man woke up one morning and felt the insect crawling in his ear.  He went to the hospital where a doctor used a syringe to put lidocaine in his ear to kill the cockroach. The doctor gave him instructions on how to kill the egg and he was discharged from the hospital. The man had been battling a roach invasion at his apartment and was able to move out.

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News 

