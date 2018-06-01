The Garbage
Should TBS Host Samantha Bee Get Fired For Crass Comments?

Samantha Bee, host of “Full Frontal” on TBS, went after Ivanka Trump, calling her one of the worst slang terms for women that exists, who needs to do something about her father’s actions in the White House. Bee ripped Ivanka for posting a picture with her son on social media while President Trump’s administration is separating children from families crossing the border. TBS said Bee’s remark was “vile and inappropriate language.” They said those words should not have been aired. Bee apologized to Ivanka and ‘Full Frontal’ viewers for using the word to describe Ivanka on her show. She says, “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.” Autotrader announced they have pulled their advertising sponsorship of ‘Full Frontal’. They said, “The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company. As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” Actress Sally Field chimed in on comedian Samantha Bee’s profane comments about Ivanka Trump yesterday… which further ripped the President’s daughter. Sally said, “I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a blank, blanks are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest.”

