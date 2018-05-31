Joe’s Need To Know News 5/31/18

The Washington Capitals tied up the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 on Wednesday.

And it's all even as we head to Washington for Game 3 of the #StanleyCup Final.https://t.co/dWTfB9AHSb pic.twitter.com/iBFRxvbjWk — NHL (@NHL) May 31, 2018

Tonight at 9pm is game one of the NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and Warriors.

Taco Bell is doing its “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion for the NBA Finals again. If either team wins an away game, you can get a free Doritos Locos Taco. Either on June 13th or June 20th, depending on which game it is.

It's that time of year again. 🏀 If a road team steals a win in the #NBAFinals, everyone in America scores a free Doritos Locos Tacos.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBOtr5K pic.twitter.com/ukmV2MTOt4 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 30, 2018

Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall promised everyone on Twitter who retweeted one of his tweets that he will buy a Browns jersey for them if the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. Randall tweeted out, “If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey..” It has been retweeted over 600,000 times and with the cost of an NFL jersey at $99.99 a Cavs win would cost Randall over $60 million.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey… — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

Happy Covfefe -versary! A year ago today, President Donald Trump wrote a midnight tweet that read: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The post, since deleted, was followed by the Trump message at 6:09 a.m., “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

A young man in North Dakota came up with the perfect proposal for his girlfriend, by using his grandpa’s land and his ability to etch art into his fields. They created a 10 acre proposal for his girlfriend. In the field was an enormous question, “Brooke, will you marry me? Love, Jaden.’” Brooke thought she was going on her first airplane ride and was completely surprised when she saw the question in the field. When she got off the plane, Jaden was waiting on one knee and proposed to her. She said yes.

Two women at the Memphis Zoo surprised each other by proposing at the same time. One drops down to a knee and pulls out a ring. Then the other woman grabs her purse that’s on the ground and pulls out a ring she brought.

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: