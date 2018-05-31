The Garbage
Judge Rules In Melissa McCarthy’s Favor In “Sesame Street” Lawsuit

A judge in New York has ruled against the makers of “Sesame Street” in a dispute with the distributor of the upcoming Melissa McCarthy movie “The Happytime Murders”. U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick on Wednesday ruled that distributor STX Productions can continue to use the tagline “No sesame. All street” in promoting the R-rated film, which features Muppet-like puppets in a comedic crime story. “Sesame Workshop” sued last week, seeking to end the inclusion of the tagline in promotional materials ahead of the film’s Aug. 17 release. The company argued that the public would be confused and think the movie was supported by “Sesame Street”. The judge heard oral arguments Wednesday before issuing his ruling. He said “Sesame Workshop” hadn’t demonstrated that moviegoers were confused or that sponsors or parents were complaining.

