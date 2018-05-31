Taylor Swift Fires Dancer For Social Media Posts

Taylor Swift has fired her backup dancer Toshi over offensive and derogatory social media posts. Swift was reportedly “livid” and disappointed after the dancer posted sexist memes on his Instagram stories. Several fans shared screenshots of the memes online before Toshi made his account private. In one of the posts Toshi said it was time for the Australian women’s soccer team to go “Back to the kitchen”, after losing 7-0 to an under 15 boys squad. He also shared a graphic sexual meme of a female cartoon rabbit being held down by a male. A source close to Swift said she got rid of Toshi because she didn’t want to set a bad example for her fans.

