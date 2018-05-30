Indianapolis City Skyline

Indianapolis City Skyline

Photo by Indianapolis City Skyline

The Joe and Alex Show
Liv the Web Girl is HOMELESS?

I’m freaking HOMELESS!! Well…kind of. So I’m not “technically” homeless yet, but I will be in two weeks. My lease is coming up QUICK and I totally forgot about it (shocking). Most people know the issues I have had with my apartment and the GROSS cockroach problem I dealt with a couple of months ago. Well, I was coming off that situation HOT and PISSED, so I let my leasing office know RIGHT away I would not be resigning. I forgot that meant I had to look for somewhere else to live and that they would be kicking me out in June…WHOOPS. So now I’ve got a couple weeks to find another CHEAP ASS apartment that is still located by my other two jobs…should be easy right???

Maybe one day I will get my shit together, but today is not that day.

 

joeandalexshow , Livthewebgirl , radionow1009

