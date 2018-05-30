Liv the Web Girl is HOMELESS?

I’m freaking HOMELESS!! Well…kind of. So I’m not “technically” homeless yet, but I will be in two weeks. My lease is coming up QUICK and I totally forgot about it (shocking). Most people know the issues I have had with my apartment and the GROSS cockroach problem I dealt with a couple of months ago. Well, I was coming off that situation HOT and PISSED, so I let my leasing office know RIGHT away I would not be resigning. I forgot that meant I had to look for somewhere else to live and that they would be kicking me out in June…WHOOPS. So now I’ve got a couple weeks to find another CHEAP ASS apartment that is still located by my other two jobs…should be easy right???

Maybe one day I will get my shit together, but today is not that day.

