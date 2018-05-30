Joe’s Need To Know News 5/30/18

Today’s is the third round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and 15 Indiana students are competing for a chance to win the annual title.

Uber launched a “panic button” allowing passengers to call 911 directly from its app during a ride. The emergency button is part of a new “safety center” menu designed to help passengers if something goes wrong during their trip. The new safety menu also includes information about the driving screening process, insurance protections and community guidelines.

People who in live in Papua New Guinea may have to forget about using Facebook for a while. The country’s communication minister says his government plans to ban Facebook use for a month to see how Facebook is affecting people’s lives. He said, ”The time will allow information to be collected to identify users that hide behind fake accounts, users that upload pornographic images, users that post false and misleading information on Facebook to be filtered and removed.” He also says Papua New Guinea could hire local tech developers to create a home-grown social-networking alternative.

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News

