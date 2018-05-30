The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Kim Kardashian Meeting With POTUS Today And Having Dinner With Ivanka Trump!

Leave a comment

Kim Kardashian and President Donald Trump will meet at the White House today (Wednesday) to discuss prison reform—and his pardon power. After several months of talks between Kardashian and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Kim will ask him to pardon a 62-year-old great-grandmother, Alice Marie Johnson, serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense. No cameras from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will be there to film this, nor will her publicists or sisters accompany her. Kim came across Johnson’s story on Twitter earlier this year, then reached out to Ivanka Trump, who then connected Kim to her husband Jared Kushner. Jared and Ivanka plan to host Kardashian for dinner at their home after her sit-down with the president.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 month ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 month ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 month ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 4 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 5 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 6 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 6 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 6 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 7 months ago
11.16.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close