Kim Kardashian Meeting With POTUS Today And Having Dinner With Ivanka Trump!

Kim Kardashian and President Donald Trump will meet at the White House today (Wednesday) to discuss prison reform—and his pardon power. After several months of talks between Kardashian and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Kim will ask him to pardon a 62-year-old great-grandmother, Alice Marie Johnson, serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense. No cameras from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will be there to film this, nor will her publicists or sisters accompany her. Kim came across Johnson’s story on Twitter earlier this year, then reached out to Ivanka Trump, who then connected Kim to her husband Jared Kushner. Jared and Ivanka plan to host Kardashian for dinner at their home after her sit-down with the president.

