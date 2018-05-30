VIDEO: Where Did You Get Stuck? Man FB Lives From The Top Of Cedar Point’s Millennium Force Roller Coaster When The Ride Got Stuck During A Power Outage

On Monday Cedar Point experienced a power outage so many rides were stuck at the top or in parts of them with people on it! One man was on the Millennium Force and went on Facebook Live to talk about what was happening. Park Employees were helping people off the rides and power was restored in two hours.

