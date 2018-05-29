Charlie Sheen, Debra Messing & More React To ABC Canceling ‘Roseanne’

In the wake of the hit ABC sitcom “Roseanne” being cancelled Tuesday following a racist tweet from the show’s star Roseanne Barr, reactions from some our favorite Hollywood celebs have poured in from Twitter.

As expected, there are some who support her but majority of Hollywood seems to be slamming Barr’s comments and praising the show being taken off the air. See some of your favorite celeb tweets below:

Charlie Sheen

adios

Roseanne! good

riddance. hashtag

NOT Winning. the

runway is

now clear

for

OUR reboot. ©#CharlieHarperReturns pic.twitter.com/HcqMvIoxCM — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) May 29, 2018

Sarah Gilbert

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Debra Messing

I just heard #rosanne is cancelled. My reaction— tears. I am so relieved and grateful. The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc . — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

Tom Arnold

Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America….umm..now don't bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I'm still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets? — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 29, 2018

Ava Duvernay

For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/GxEP2B61uq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2018

Viola Davis

Thank you Channing Dungey!https://t.co/VIlKTF9y7Z — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 29, 2018

Shonda Rhimes

The terrible part is all of the talented innocent people who worked on that show now suffer because of this. #notjustice — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

Rev. Al Sharpton

My statement on the cancellation of #RoseanneBarr’s show, Roseanne. pic.twitter.com/xFkHN6Qmlz — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 29, 2018

Aisha Tyler

I’m glad that @ABCNetwork took a stand. We as a country can and will be better. More welcoming, more inclusive. We reach so many people in the entertainment industry. We can be a voice for good. We can, and will, become once again that beacon on a hill. ✨ — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) May 29, 2018

Bellamy Young

Don Cheadle

you can take @RoseanneOnABC out of racism but you can’t take the racism out of @therealroseanne … https://t.co/sJs7Hn5zrn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 29, 2018

Bryan Cranston

This morning @RobertIger quickly and easily determined that righteousness trumps profits by firing an open racist and anti-Semite from his company. If our elected officials had the courage to do the same by declaring that country trumps partisanship we’d have a healthier society. — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) May 29, 2018

Minnie Driver

So proud of @ABCNetwork for having the ethical compunction to cancel #Rosanne despite the show’s huge numbers. We too make a show about a middle class family , come and watch us instead #speechless @Speechless_ABC ✨ — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 29, 2018

Roland Martin

BOOM! @TheRealRoseanne dropped by her talent agency ICM. Her racist tweet about @ValerieJarrett is costing the bigot big time. Folks excuses her anti-Semitism and wacky conspiracy theories for far too long. #ByeRoseanne https://t.co/J3QSXgHAWG — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 29, 2018

Mark Hamill

I bet FOX will pick it up & pair it with Tim Allen's show. https://t.co/5MyZf9UT3X via @thr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 29, 2018

Sara Ramirez

