Mariah Carey Sold Her 35-Carat Engagement Ring But For How Much?

Mariah Carey decided to secure the bag and sell her engagement ring from her ex…and she sold it for a discounted price!

Mariah Carey has sold the ­35-carat diamond engagement ring James Packer gave her two years ago.

The huge sparkler, widely reported to be worth $10 million, was part of the financial settlement the diva made in 2017 after her split from the Australian media baron.

“Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity,” her publicist told me. “That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend.”

A source said Carey had one of her business managers quietly sell the ring for $2.1 million to a Los Angeles jeweler.

“A confidentiality agreement was signed, but the jeweler is currently selling it, and there’s only one such ring,” my source said. “Mariah Carey’s public relations people are desperately trying to keep the story from the press, and have threatened the jeweler with litigation if he discloses her name.”

