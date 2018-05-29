Melissa McCarthy In Hot Water With “Sesame Street”

The makers of “Sesame Street” are suing the promoter of a new Melissa McCarthy movie, saying it is abusing the famed puppets’ sterling reputation to advertise the film. The film, “The Happytime Murders”, is scheduled for release on Aug. 17. McCarthy plays a human detective who teams with a puppet partner to investigate grisly puppet murders. The lawsuit said the “Sesame Street” brand will be harmed by a just-released movie trailer featuring “explicit, profane, drug-using, misogynistic, violent, copulating and even ejaculating puppets” along with the tagline “NO SESAME. ALL STREET.” STX Productions LLC says in a statement it is confident in its legal position. A judge on Friday scheduled a hearing (this week) to consider a request for immediate relief by Sesame Workshop, which sued for unspecified damages.

