Joe’s Need To Know News 5/29/18

The FBI say’s there are over 500,000 devices believed to be infected with powerful Russian malware capable of intelligence-collecting, software monitoring, and disabling routers. The malware uses three distinct stages in order to send gathered data back to the hacker group and rebooting your router can put a stop to them.

Reboot your router says @FBI to disable #VPNFilter malware. 500k routers infected globally. But real targets could be #IoT, government & industry. At 4 & 6pm https://t.co/4CBC33SDXW #abc7now pic.twitter.com/jXRVRA9I3G — David Louie (@abc7david) May 28, 2018

Cockroach milk could soon be the next non-dairy fad in the US. Experts say the cockroach crystals which contain the milk are like a complete food with all the essential amino acids. The cockroach milk is already popular in Australia where it’s being used as a dairy alternative in coffee.

Scientists: Cockroach "milk" is remarkably rich in protein, fat and sugar https://t.co/2SZPNtm7Vd pic.twitter.com/AxRnPzcKXN — CNN (@CNN) August 12, 2016

A woman was caught on video shaving her legs at a public pool in Florida. The woman was sitting on the pool steps, shaving as kids swam just a few feet away from her. No one said anything to the woman during the entire incident.

Netflix original movie “Veronica” is so scary people aren’t even watching the whole thing. The movie tells the story of a teenage girl who tries to make contact with her dead dad using a Ouija board during a solar eclipse, and is based on a true story of a girl who died in Spain after messing with the Ouija board. Many people took to social media to reveal how scary they thought the movie was, with one user writing: “Started watching Veronica on Netflix but the demon walking down the hallway scene freaked me out so much I had to turn it off.”

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: