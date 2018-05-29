Joe's Need To Know News
Home > Joe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News 5/29/18

Leave a comment

Joe's Need To Know News Logo

The FBI say’s there are over 500,000 devices believed to be infected with powerful Russian malware capable of intelligence-collecting, software monitoring, and disabling routers. The malware uses three distinct stages in order to send gathered data back to the hacker group and rebooting your router can put a stop to them.

Cockroach milk could soon be the next non-dairy fad in the US.  Experts say the cockroach crystals which contain the milk are like a complete food with all the essential amino acids. The cockroach milk is already popular in Australia where it’s being used as a dairy alternative in coffee.

A woman was caught on video shaving her legs at a public pool in Florida. The woman was sitting on the pool steps, shaving as kids swam just a few feet away from her. No one said anything to the woman during the entire incident. 

Netflix original movie “Veronica” is so scary people aren’t even watching the whole thing. The movie tells the story of a teenage girl who tries to make contact with her dead dad using a Ouija board during a solar eclipse, and is based on a true story of a girl who died in Spain after messing with the Ouija board. Many people took to social media to reveal how scary they thought the movie was, with one user writing: “Started watching Veronica on Netflix but the demon walking down the hallway scene freaked me out so much I had to turn it off.”

Let’s  Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

alex , joe , joeandalexshow , joesneedtoknownews , podcast

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 month ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 month ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 month ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 4 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 4 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 5 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 6 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 6 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 6 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 7 months ago
11.16.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close