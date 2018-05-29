The Garbage
Morgan Freeman Says He Only “Complimented” Women Accusing Him Of Harassment

Morgan Freeman made a personal statement over the weekend to address his behavior with women. He says the allegations against him could “undermine” everything he’s done. The 80-year-old actor admitted to kidding around with female colleagues but never jeopardized work environments or offered jobs for sex. Eight women accused Freeman of sexually harassing behavior Thursday, and “Entertainment Tonight” aired a video showing clips from two interviews in which Freeman made suggestive remarks to female reporters. He said: ”I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday’s media reports. All victims of assault and harassment deserve to be heard. And we need to listen to them. But it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humor.” Freeman says he only wanted women to “feel appreciated and at ease around me. As a part of that, I would often try to joke with and compliment women, in what I thought was a lighthearted and humorous way.”

