Alicia Silverstone Files For Divorce From Chris Jarecki

Alicia Silverstone attends the 30th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards

Source: Nomi Ellenson/FilmMagic / Nomi Ellenson/FilmMagic/Getty

Alicia Silverstone is divorcing her husband and rock musician, Christopher Jarecki of nearly 13 years.

According to PEOPLE.com, Silverstone filed the documents in court on Friday.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent,” Silverstone’s rep said in a statement to PEOPLE when they announced their split in February.”

The “Clueless” star, married Jarecki in June 2005, after eight years of dating.

They have one child together, 6-year-old son, Bear Blu.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

