Daniel Craig Will Return As James Bond In 2019

After years of rumors and speculation, Daniel Craig’s will return to the role of James Bond, according to BBC.com.

Daniel Craig was last seen as Bond in 2015’s Spectre and now we will see him once again in the upcoming Bond film, that has yet to be named. According BBC.com, Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle, will direct the film.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled than to bring the next 007 adventure to the big screen, uniting the incomparable Daniel Craig with the extraordinary vision of Danny Boyle.” Chair of MGM’s board, Kevin Ulrich, said.

Production is set to begin on December 3rd and the film is due to be released on October 25th, 2019.

“We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and are thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.”

SOURCE: BBC | IMAGE CREDIT: Wenn

