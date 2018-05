The Joe & Alex show interviewed Max this morning discussing the upcoming Carb Night Party where he will be performing, his new music, and alleged Hollywood pedophiles….(that was all Alex). Joe even played a game with him where he had to “Name That Max” and spoiler alert, Max KILLED it. Talking to him this morning just makes us all more excited for his performance tonight. Super cool dude, with an amazing voice.

