The Joe and Alex Show
Alex Finds a 100 Comment HATE Thread…

Poor Alex stumbled upon a 100 comment HATE thread about HER yesterday. This is low key hysterical, but high key MESSED up. Yeah people said she was “opinionated” “close minded” maybe even “annoying”, but what really got her going was when one commenter was hating on her for wearing shorts in the studio but then wrapping herself up in a blanket. LIKE WHAT?! If that girl is letting this get under her skin then God help her because she must life CONSTANTLY annoyed.

I am here to defend Alex though. Joe likes the studio to be zero degrees, but it is like 90 degrees outside. So Alex dresses for the weather outside, obviously, then uses the blanket for the four hours a morning she is in the studio. We then of course had to ask people to call in and tell us why THEY hated Alex, and it was surprising….

 

