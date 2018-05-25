Teacher & Student Shot In Noblesville School Shooting, Shooter In Custody

One person is in custody after multiple shots were reportedly fired at Noblesville West Middle School and two victims are at the hospital.
“There a male student at Noblesville West Middle School who has been detained,” said Kevin Jowitt, Noblesville Chief of Police. “We believe he is the involved suspect. We have no reason to believe that there is any kind of a threat connected to this anywhere else.”
WISH-TV reports that shooter was male and that two victims are a 13-year old female student and an adult who was a teacher. The teacher was reportedly shot while taking down the shooter and was taken to IU Health Methodist hospital. The teen was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. The families have been notified.
The son of a WISH-TV producer has said that he heard several shots fired but did not know if they were fired inside or outside of the building.
Parents can pick up students at any of the schools, if desired. There will still be regular dismissal for parents that are working.
This is a developing story, we will keep you updated.
