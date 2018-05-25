Teacher & Student Shot In Noblesville School Shooting, Shooter In Custody

One person is in custody after multiple shots were reportedly fired at Noblesville West Middle School and two victims are at the hospital.

“There a male student at Noblesville West Middle School who has been detained,” said Kevin Jowitt, Noblesville Chief of Police. “We believe he is the involved suspect. We have no reason to believe that there is any kind of a threat connected to this anywhere else.”

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter Those families have been notified Suspect in custody All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

WISH-TV reports that shooter was male and that two victims are a 13-year old female student and an adult who was a teacher. The teacher was reportedly shot while taking down the shooter and was taken to IU Health Methodist hospital. The teen was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. The families have been notified.

This update from @IU_Health regarding Noblesville shooting victims. One adult patients has been admitted to IU Health Methodist Hospital. One teenage patient has been admitted to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) May 25, 2018

The son of a WISH-TV producer has said that he heard several shots fired but did not know if they were fired inside or outside of the building.

Student heard "several shots fired" either inside or outside the school. 2 people in critical condition. 1 is a female teenager#daybreak8 — Lauren Lowrey (@LaurenLowrey_8) May 25, 2018

Parents can pick up students at any of the schools, if desired. There will still be regular dismissal for parents that are working.

All clear a Noblesville High School and threat has been resolved. Parents are free to pick up kids now or at the end of the day. — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) May 25, 2018

