LIV pulls a LIV & RUINS her Snake Pit Pass

I, Liv The Web Girl, will be the first person to admit that I am a WALKING freakin struggle bus. Everything I touch turns to shambles, literally. And of course, I did it again when I got my Snake Pit Pass…

I have been running around the office trying to get my hands on my Snake Pit Pass for TWO WEEKS now, and it has been an emotional rollercoaster. At first I had one, then they couldn’t find it, then they did find it, but then they weren’t sure if they had enough, I mean it has been ALL over the place!! But finally, I finally got my hands on my every-so-sacred wristband that gets me into the most LIT event in all of Indiana. What do I do? I pull on the black plastic part, tightening the wrist band all the way up not realizing you CAN’T PULL IT BACK! So now, my wrist band will only fit the wrist of a 3 month old child, and I yet again am back on the STRUGGLE BUS. THANK GOD for Producer MYK because he, yet again, fixes my life and got my wrist band back to normal by some strange sorcery…probably some vampire shit tbh.

Either way, THIS GIRL IS GOING TO THE SNAKE PIT SUNDAY AND I’M GETTING ROWDYYYYYYY!

