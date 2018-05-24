Indy 500/Snake Pit Photos

Indy 500/Snake Pit Photos

Photo by Indy 500/Snake Pit Photos

The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show

LIV pulls a LIV & RUINS her Snake Pit Pass

Leave a comment

I, Liv The Web Girl, will be the first person to admit that I am a WALKING freakin struggle bus. Everything I touch turns to shambles, literally. And of course, I did it again when I got my Snake Pit Pass…

I have been running around the office trying to get my hands on my Snake Pit Pass for TWO WEEKS now, and it has been an emotional rollercoaster. At first I had one, then they couldn’t find it, then they did find it, but then they weren’t sure if they had enough, I mean it has been ALL over the place!! But finally, I finally got my hands on my every-so-sacred wristband that gets me into the most LIT event in all of Indiana. What do I do? I pull on the black plastic part, tightening the wrist band all the way up not realizing you CAN’T PULL IT BACK! So now, my wrist band will only fit the wrist of a 3 month old child, and I yet again am back on the STRUGGLE BUS. THANK GOD for Producer MYK because he, yet again, fixes my life and got my wrist band back to normal by some strange sorcery…probably some vampire shit tbh.

Either way, THIS GIRL IS GOING TO THE SNAKE PIT SUNDAY AND I’M GETTING ROWDYYYYYYY!

joeandalexshow , Livthewebgirl

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 weeks ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 month ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 month ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 month ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 4 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 5 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 6 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 6 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 6 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 6 months ago
11.16.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close