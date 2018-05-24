Indy 500 Events That You Need To Know About This Weekend!

The Indianapolis 500 is expected to reach new heights this week with several activities scheduled in downtown Indianapolis almost every day. Thanks to DowntownIndy.org, we have the complete list of events that you need to know about starting Friday and all the way through race day on Sunday. Check out the events below:
Friday, May 25
Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Food Truck Fridays driven by ChooseYourChevy.com
- Head down to the Boardwalk every Friday (May 2 through Aug. 24) from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. for lunch. Your favorite food trucks will be parked on Georgia Street between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street.
- Georgia Street
- May 11, 2018–August 25, 2018
- Every Friday, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
- FREE
500 Festival Memorial Service presented by Rolls-Royce
- Join the 500 Festival Memorial Service to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in all branches of service. There will be a fly over accompanied by a chior and military band.
- Indiana War Memorial and Museum
- Friday, May 25, 2018
- 12 p.m.–1 p.m.
- FREE
Radio NOW PRESENTS Carb Night
- It wouldn’t be Race Weekend in Indy without Radio NOW! The second running of Carb Night at Regions Tower, happens Friday, May 25th. Festivities will be hosted by Joe & Alex, and Eliott. Featuring Max and Party Pupils!There will also be a silent disco room, cash bar and full BBQ grills.
- Regions Rooftop
- Friday, May 25, 2018
- 8 p.m.–11:30 p.m.
- $10- $20 (Click Here to buy tickets)
- Must be 21 or older to attend.
Saturday, May 26
IPL 500 Festival Parade
- 300,000 spectators from around the country will line the streets of Indianapolis for one of the nation’s premier parades, alongside the Pasadena Tournament of Roses and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Grammy award-winning violinist Miri Ben-Ari and entertainment technology dance group iLuminate will perform at this year’s IPL 500 Festival Parade and KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball.
- Grand Marshals for the 2018 IPL 500 Festival Parade are Abby Abel and Mitch Bonar, both valuable parts of their schools’ Unified Track and Field Team with Champions Together.
- Parade route
- Saturday, May 26, 2018
- 12 p.m.–2:30 p.m.
- FREE; $32 VIP reserved; $19 reserved chair seats; $14.50 reserve
500 Festival Snakepit Ball
- Held annually at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, the KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball transforms one of Indy’s most storied venues into a party that incorporates all of your senses. Guests will enjoy unique signature cocktails presented in innovative ways, a wide variety of gourmet food options at interactive stations and high energy, nationally known entertainment that will dazzle attendees. The KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball is an unforgettable way to spend the night before the Indy 500. Grammy Award-winning violinist and producer, Miri Ben-Ari, and entertainment technology dance group, iLuminate, will perform live at the 2018 KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball.
- Indiana Roof Ballroom
- Saturday, May 26, 2018
- 6 p.m.–10 p.m.
- $325
Sunday, May 27
Bike to the 500
- Join the third annual group bike ride to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Race Morning of the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500, organized by our partners at IndyCog. This year’s ride will take place on Race Day, Sunday, May 27. Riders will gather at City Market in Downtown Indianapolis before heading out together on a safe, monitored bike route to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Let’s keep the wheels turning to the track for year three!
- Indianapolis City Market to Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Sunday, May 27, 2018
- 7 a.m.–6 p.m.
- FREE – $15
Indy 500 Snake Pit
- The Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light once again will be Race Weekend’s biggest and best party with superstars Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Deadmau5, Diplo and GRiZ headlining the Sunday race day concert. The star-studded lineup of global EDM heavyweights will perform in the infield during the 102nd Indianapolis 500.
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Sunday, May 27, 2018
- 7 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Starting at $45
102nd Running of the Indy 500
- Thirty-three drivers. 200 laps. 500 miles. One bottle of cold milk. The only thing missing from this magical Indianapolis 500 mix is you. Don’t miss out on another incredible edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Tickets are on sale now for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil – get the best seats at the lowest prices before they’re gone! #IsItMayYet
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Sunday, May 27, 2018
- 6 a.m.–5 p.m.
- $35 – $125
