Olivia Munn Speaks Out About Aaron Rodger’s Family Drama

Olivia Munn opened up about the drama between her ex, Aaron Rodgers, and his family. Rumors have been swirling that SHE was the cause of the rift between Aaron and his parents and brothers. Munn says the truth is, Aaron had stopped talking to his family about 8 months before they started dating in 2014 and she was the one who tried to convince him to reconcile. She said, ”On my last day when I was filming ‘The Newsroom,’ I spent the day in my trailer just encouraging him to, like, have an honest conversation with your parents.” Munn suggested there were jealously issues with Aaron’s father and brothers — who each had dreams of sports success — and it created a complicated family dynamic. She said, ”I don’t think either side of the road is clean. But, I do think it’s NOT okay when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

