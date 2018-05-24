Former Star Of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted On Set

Former “Bachelorette” star Meredith Phillips claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by a masseuse during the filming of her season of the ABC reality series. After appearing as a contestant on Bob Guiney’s 2003 “The Bachelor”, Phillips went on to become the second-ever lead of “The Bachelorette”. Her season aired in 2004. During an interview (with Steve Carbone, the franchise blogger known as Reality Steve), Phillips claimed a producer hired a female masseuse to give her a massage during filming and that the woman allegedly gave her a pill that she thought was Tylenol. “Evidently that was not the case”. Phillips explained, “I couldn’t move my body. When she drew me a bath and got in with me naked, I couldn’t do anything.” Phillips alleged the masseuse was hired by a producer on the show while they were on location in Los Angeles. “She was hired to give me a massage and she said, ‘I’m going to give you a pill.’ I just assumed it was an aspirin or something to loosen up my back or a Tylenol or something, and it wasn’t that, that’s for sure. The last thing I remember is she got naked and she was in the tub with me rubbing my back and rubbing areas that probably she shouldn’t have. Then I was put in bed. I woke up naked. Don’t remember a lot. I wasn’t even drinking.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: