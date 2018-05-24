The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Former Star Of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted On Set

Leave a comment

Former “Bachelorette” star Meredith Phillips claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by a masseuse during the filming of her season of the ABC reality series. After appearing as a contestant on Bob Guiney’s 2003 “The Bachelor”, Phillips went on to become the second-ever lead of “The Bachelorette”. Her season aired in 2004. During an interview (with Steve Carbone, the franchise blogger known as Reality Steve), Phillips claimed a producer hired a female masseuse to give her a massage during filming and that the woman allegedly gave her a pill that she thought was Tylenol. “Evidently that was not the case”.  Phillips explained, “I couldn’t move my body. When she drew me a bath and got in with me naked, I couldn’t do anything.” Phillips alleged the masseuse was hired by a producer on the show while they were on location in Los Angeles. “She was hired to give me a massage and she said, ‘I’m going to give you a pill.’ I just assumed it was an aspirin or something to loosen up my back or a Tylenol or something, and it wasn’t that, that’s for sure. The last thing I remember is she got naked and she was in the tub with me rubbing my back and rubbing areas that probably she shouldn’t have. Then I was put in bed. I woke up naked. Don’t remember a lot. I wasn’t even drinking.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 weeks ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 month ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 month ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 month ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 4 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 4 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 5 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 6 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 6 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 6 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 6 months ago
11.16.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close