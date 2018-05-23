Danica Patrick will take her last laps around the track come Sunday with the Indianapolis 500, but she’s already got another gig setup, and it’s historic.

Patrick will become the first woman to host the annual ESPY Awards in the show’s 25-year history on July 18. The award show will of course honor the many defying athletic achievements of those competing at the highest level, but also crack jokes on them in the process.

One of the hot topics that Patrick will hopefully offer a few laughs about will be her relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. She recently opened up about her relationship with USA Today, saying, “I can’t wait to go to Lambeau. I was a Bears fan [but] I’ve known Aaron for quite a while and I’ve always told him I would cheer for him. As I’ve said before, I cheer for him, I just don’t want his team to win.”

It's official! Danica Patrick will host the 2018 ESPYS, becoming the first female to host the show. pic.twitter.com/N33rRderfB — ESPN (@espn) May 23, 2018

The couple actually met at the 2012 ESPYs, which were hosted by Rob Riggle. But the last couple years, ESPN has been sticking to letting athletes take the hosting reigns, with John Cena and Peyton Manning taking the stage the past two years.

But before Patrick can host ESPN‘s ESPYs, she’ll have to take the final race of her career, and she understands the weight that comes with deciding to leave the sport.

“It’s a perfect full circle,” Patrick said.

ESPYs aside, she already knows what she’s going to be doing once she leaves the track— she’s got a clothing line, and wine-making to keep her busy.

Danica Patrick Is Making History At The ESPY Awards This Year was originally published on cassiuslife.com

