Joe’s Need To Know News 5/23/18

Instagram is adding a new feature that will give you the ability to mute posts form an account you follow, without actually unfollowing it. The change will start rolling out in the next few weeks and should make it easier for you to personalize your feed. you’ll be able to mute an account by tapping the three dots next to the account handle, select “Mute Posts,” and tapping “Mute.” Once you do that, you will no longer see the posts from that account on your feed. You can still see their posts if you visit their profile page, and will get noticed on comments or posts you’re tagged in. PLUS, the accounts you mute will have no way of knowing you’ve muted them.

Instagram (Finally) Adds a Mute Feature. https://t.co/eGPuIZt4e2 — NYT (@NYT) May 22, 2018

Soccer legend Brandi Chastain’s plaque at the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in California looks nothing like her and it’s getting ridiculed on social media. The bronze plaque, unveiled at the banquet in San Francisco on Monday night, bore little resemblance to Chastain. On social media, people compared it to male actors including Gary Busey, Nick Nolte and Mickey Rooney and politicians including Rex Tillerson and Jimmy Carter also were mentioned. The Hall of Fame says they will redo the plaque and asked Chastain for a picture of her choosing to base the new plaque on.

This Brandi Chastain plaque is bad. Really bad. https://t.co/5fcX6sVxFj pic.twitter.com/lOY8Npo1CR — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 22, 2018

A city in Florida sent out an automatic alert to cell phones on Sunday to let them know about a power outage . but the message warned people about ZOMBIES instead. The city says they’re trying to figure out who messed with their text alert to make it say that.

Zombies in Florida? City alert accidentally blames the undead for power outage https://t.co/NMNF7kDUSH pic.twitter.com/0bN20diqqv — WHIO-TV (@whiotv) May 22, 2018

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News.

