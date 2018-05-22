Joe’s Need To Know News 5/22/18

Some seniors at a high school in Maryland played a prank last week where they pretended there was a school shooting and now face punishment. Classes were already in session when the students wore masks and rushed into school armed with water guns and fireworks. The pranksters sprayed students and staff with the squirt guns and set off fireworks in the hallway. The school district will now decide whether any charges will be filed against the students who pulled the stunt.

#New A group of #BowieHighSchool students facing discipline and possible charges after dressing in black, squirting people with replica guns and setting off fireworks in school as a "senior prank" pic.twitter.com/bXOBS6YS2z — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) May 18, 2018

A 19 year old man from Pennsylvania was driving home from college to surprise his girlfriend last month when he was killed in a car accident. The teen was supposed to go back home to attend his girlfriend’s final high school prom. His mom said he wasn’t excited about going to back to his high school, since he was a freshman in college, but wanted to do it for his girlfriend. The teen’s dad decided to step in and help his son’s grieving girlfriend by escorting her to the prom. The girlfriend said, “It meant a lot that he kind of stepped up and took the role, because it was my senior prom and I didn’t want to go anymore.” They attended the dance this past Saturday.

1 month after fatal crash, dad takes late son's girlfriend to senior prom https://t.co/elC8BcRJjy pic.twitter.com/xwFdQILzLS — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) May 22, 2018

A passenger on a Frontier Airlines was arrested after he assaulted two women and urinated on the seat in front of him. During a flight from Denver to Charleston, South Carolina, the man touched the woman next to him during the flight and asked another woman personal questions about her sex life. Flight attendants moved the man to the back of the plane, where there was an empty row across from the passenger’s seat. They warned a woman nearby to get up if he tries to touch her. That woman then went to take a picture of the man with her phone to show friends and he pulled out his penis and peed on the seat in front of him. The man was arrested when the plane landed in Charleston.

'He's peeing! Oh my God!': Man reportedly groped woman, urinated on seat during flight https://t.co/a4BYJRjm7k pic.twitter.com/xq7yIRGnDe — WMTW TV (@WMTWTV) May 22, 2018

A Peppa Pig Mascot Watches a Peppa Pig Pinata Take a Beating. Somebody posted video of a little girl with a stick whacking away at a Peppa Pig piñata. Then the camera pans over and there stands a horrified Peppa Pig mascot watching the whole thing.

The USPS just announced they’re going to put out their first line ever of SCRATCH-AND-SNIFF stamps on June 20th. The 10 different stamps will all have pictures of popsicles and their scents, including things like fruits, chocolate, and root beer. And they’re “forever” stamps, so they should just be the samecost as other stamps.

