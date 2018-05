Kendrick Lamar stopped his show in Alabama on Sunday night after a white fan he invited on stage rapped the n-word. Kendrick was performing “M.A.A.D City” when he pulled the woman onstage. The fan promised she knew all the words, but Kendrick stopped the show after she used the n-word three times. The crowd started booing and the rapper told her she just needed to bleep one word. The woman apologized and Kendrick continued on with the show.

